Analysts Expect Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.55 Million

Equities analysts predict that Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) will announce sales of $3.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bionano Genomics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.10 million to $4.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Bionano Genomics will report full-year sales of $8.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.61 million to $8.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $17.69 million, with estimates ranging from $17.40 million to $17.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bionano Genomics.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BNGO. Roth Capital downgraded Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bionano Genomics from $1.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bionano Genomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $13.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bionano Genomics has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNGO. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

