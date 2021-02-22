Analysts Expect Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Weibo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.78. Weibo reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weibo will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Weibo.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 27th. The information services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $465.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.89 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. Weibo’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA raised their target price on Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, China Renaissance Securities cut their price target on Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Weibo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.06.

NASDAQ WB traded down $1.40 on Monday, reaching $58.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,256,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,946. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $28.93 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Weibo by 239.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 78,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 55,687 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in Weibo by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,356,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,861,000 after purchasing an additional 293,086 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Weibo by 1.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Weibo by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 20,211 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Weibo by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

