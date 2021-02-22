Analysts Issue Forecasts for Carrefour SA’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CRRFY)

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Carrefour in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year.

Get Carrefour alerts:

CRRFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrefour currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRRFY opened at $3.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Carrefour has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.