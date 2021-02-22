Analysts Issue Forecasts for Century Aluminum’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Century Aluminum in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Aluminum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CENX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CENX opened at $13.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average is $9.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 2.56. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS.

In other Century Aluminum news, EVP John E. Hoerner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $118,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 13,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $156,295.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,189 shares of company stock valued at $663,366 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 185.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the third quarter worth about $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 188.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 53.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

