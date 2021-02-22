Analysts Issue Forecasts for Domino’s Pizza, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report issued on Friday, February 19th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $13.08 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $13.40. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s FY2021 earnings at $13.89 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Sunday. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Stephens lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $424.96.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $371.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $379.80 and its 200-day moving average is $392.53. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $275.22 and a twelve month high of $435.58.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,274,000 after acquiring an additional 675,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,581,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,373,394,000 after acquiring an additional 481,686 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 463,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,296,000 after acquiring an additional 180,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,431,000 after acquiring an additional 151,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 223,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,246,000 after acquiring an additional 136,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

