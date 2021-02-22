Analysts Issue Forecasts for Roku, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Roku in a research note issued on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson forecasts that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Roku’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ROKU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.74.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $467.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $414.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.13. Roku has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $486.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a PE ratio of -556.32 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Roku by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total value of $131,454,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,454,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $85,956.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,956.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 827,064 shares of company stock worth $296,410,914 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

