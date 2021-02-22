Analysts Issue Forecasts for Under Armour, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Under Armour in a research note issued on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Under Armour from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Under Armour from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Under Armour from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.44.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $22.81 on Monday. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.93.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter worth $113,561,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $42,903,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 18.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,235,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,638,000 after buying an additional 2,089,545 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $19,184,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 109.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,635,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,368,000 after buying an additional 853,120 shares during the period. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

