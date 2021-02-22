Analysts Offer Predictions for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 19th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on AXTA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of AXTA opened at $28.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.15, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1,010.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.