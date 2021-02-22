Analysts Offer Predictions for Community Health Systems, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Community Health Systems in a research report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Community Health Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

NYSE CYH opened at $8.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.12. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 4.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 83,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 15.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,354,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $28,547,637.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

