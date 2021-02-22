Analysts Offer Predictions for Geron Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Geron in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Geron’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Geron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.71.

Shares of Geron stock opened at $2.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.60 and a quick ratio of 9.60. Geron has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $639.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Geron by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 20,743 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Geron by 241.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 24,107 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Geron by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 428,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 150,989 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Geron by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 47,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 15,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Geron by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 16,345 shares during the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

