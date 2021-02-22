Analysts Offer Predictions for Herc Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HRI)

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Herc in a research note issued on Friday, February 19th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Herc’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Herc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

HRI opened at $78.56 on Monday. Herc has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $78.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.33 and its 200-day moving average is $53.87.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.34. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter worth $898,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at $2,361,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter worth about $1,328,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Herc during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $4,621,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,926 shares in the company, valued at $13,823,627.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

