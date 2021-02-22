Analysts Offer Predictions for Lattice Semiconductor Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.22.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $48.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 146.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.86. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $50.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 305,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,836,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 11.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 390,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,294,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 45.5% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 534,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,466,000 after buying an additional 167,071 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 22.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period.

In related news, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $31,147.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,936,308.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 35,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $1,653,145.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,865.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,404 in the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

