Analysts Offer Predictions for Planet Fitness, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a research note issued on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.76.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $78.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.02 and a 200-day moving average of $68.48. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,121.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $88.47.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.61 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,048,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,146,000 after buying an additional 1,184,165 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,490,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,870 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 26.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,636,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,468,000 after purchasing an additional 544,076 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,317,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,921,000 after purchasing an additional 499,877 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,698,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,893,000 after purchasing an additional 117,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 65,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $4,981,716.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $7,405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 298,706 shares of company stock worth $22,383,599. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

