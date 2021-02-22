Analysts Offer Predictions for Wingstop Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wingstop in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WING. Barclays raised shares of Wingstop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.73.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $140.46 on Monday. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.06 and its 200-day moving average is $141.48.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.71%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 27,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $36,482,000.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

