Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Healthcare Services Group (HCSG)

2/12/2021 – Healthcare Services Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals. Healthcare Services Group has the experience and expertise to meet these needs, making the preferred choice for hospital and senior living clients nationwide. Healthcare Services Group has delivered exceptional housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to an ever-changing healthcare industry. Healthcare Services provide professional management of ancillary services to a diverse mix of satisfied clients. Flexible and responsive, our people are trained to help you achieve success by delivering innovative solutions, exceptional performance and measurable results. “

2/11/2021 – Healthcare Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $30.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Healthcare Services Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $32.00 to $31.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Healthcare Services Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Healthcare Services Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/8/2021 – Healthcare Services Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

1/5/2021 – Healthcare Services Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Healthcare Services Group stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.42. 433,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,451. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.17 and a 200 day moving average of $25.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.44. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $423.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.28 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.2062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.25%.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,188 shares in the company, valued at $239,825.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,165,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,143,000 after purchasing an additional 278,765 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,522,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,093,000 after purchasing an additional 22,333 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,125,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,832,000 after purchasing an additional 188,673 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,840,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,813,000 after purchasing an additional 235,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 983.6% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,734,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,781 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

