Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Power Integrations (POWI)

Power Integrations (NASDAQ: POWI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/9/2021 – Power Integrations was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Power Integrations, Inc. is a supplier of high-performance electronic components used in high-voltage power-conversion systems. Their integrated circuits and diodes enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including mobile devices, TVs, PCs, appliances, smart utility meters and LED lights. Their SCALE IGBT drivers enhance the efficiency, reliability and cost of high-power applications such as industrial motor drives, solar and wind energy systems, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission. Since its introduction, Power Integrations’ EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars’ worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of their products, Power Integrations’ stock is a member of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. “

2/4/2021 – Power Integrations was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Power Integrations, Inc. is a supplier of high-performance electronic components used in high-voltage power-conversion systems. Their integrated circuits and diodes enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including mobile devices, TVs, PCs, appliances, smart utility meters and LED lights. Their SCALE IGBT drivers enhance the efficiency, reliability and cost of high-power applications such as industrial motor drives, solar and wind energy systems, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission. Since its introduction, Power Integrations’ EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars’ worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of their products, Power Integrations’ stock is a member of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. “

2/3/2021 – Power Integrations had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Power Integrations had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $65.00 to $90.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Power Integrations had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $70.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Power Integrations was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Power Integrations, Inc. is a supplier of high-performance electronic components used in high-voltage power-conversion systems. Their integrated circuits and diodes enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including mobile devices, TVs, PCs, appliances, smart utility meters and LED lights. Their SCALE IGBT drivers enhance the efficiency, reliability and cost of high-power applications such as industrial motor drives, solar and wind energy systems, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission. Since its introduction, Power Integrations’ EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars’ worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of their products, Power Integrations’ stock is a member of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. “

1/26/2021 – Power Integrations was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Power Integrations, Inc. is a supplier of high-performance electronic components used in high-voltage power-conversion systems. Their integrated circuits and diodes enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including mobile devices, TVs, PCs, appliances, smart utility meters and LED lights. Their SCALE IGBT drivers enhance the efficiency, reliability and cost of high-power applications such as industrial motor drives, solar and wind energy systems, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission. Since its introduction, Power Integrations’ EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars’ worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of their products, Power Integrations’ stock is a member of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. “

1/16/2021 – Power Integrations was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Power Integrations, Inc. is a supplier of high-performance electronic components used in high-voltage power-conversion systems. Their integrated circuits and diodes enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including mobile devices, TVs, PCs, appliances, smart utility meters and LED lights. Their SCALE IGBT drivers enhance the efficiency, reliability and cost of high-power applications such as industrial motor drives, solar and wind energy systems, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission. Since its introduction, Power Integrations’ EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars’ worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of their products, Power Integrations’ stock is a member of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. “

1/13/2021 – Power Integrations was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Power Integrations, Inc. is a supplier of high-performance electronic components used in high-voltage power-conversion systems. Their integrated circuits and diodes enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including mobile devices, TVs, PCs, appliances, smart utility meters and LED lights. Their SCALE IGBT drivers enhance the efficiency, reliability and cost of high-power applications such as industrial motor drives, solar and wind energy systems, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission. Since its introduction, Power Integrations’ EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars’ worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of their products, Power Integrations’ stock is a member of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. “

1/9/2021 – Power Integrations was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Power Integrations, Inc. is a supplier of high-performance electronic components used in high-voltage power-conversion systems. Their integrated circuits and diodes enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including mobile devices, TVs, PCs, appliances, smart utility meters and LED lights. Their SCALE IGBT drivers enhance the efficiency, reliability and cost of high-power applications such as industrial motor drives, solar and wind energy systems, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission. Since its introduction, Power Integrations’ EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars’ worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of their products, Power Integrations’ stock is a member of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. “

12/28/2020 – Power Integrations had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $72.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

POWI stock traded down $2.43 on Monday, reaching $92.76. 386,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.50. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.57 and a 12 month high of $99.05.

Get Power Integrations Inc alerts:

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

In other news, Director Steven Sharp sold 28,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,997,686.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,426.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 13,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $1,057,761.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,043 shares of company stock worth $9,393,307 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,579,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $784,147,000 after purchasing an additional 292,047 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,211,000 after buying an additional 2,233,841 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,350,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,396,000 after buying an additional 165,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Power Integrations by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,086,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,591,000 after buying an additional 1,042,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its position in Power Integrations by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,325,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.