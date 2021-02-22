Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for SSP Group (SSPPF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SSP Group (OTCMKTS: SSPPF):

2/18/2021 – SSP Group was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

2/18/2021 – SSP Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SSP Group PLC operates food and beverage outlets. It also operates restaurants, bars, cafes, food courts, lounges and convenience stores in airports, train stations, motorway service stations and other leisure locations. SSP Group PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

2/12/2021 – SSP Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/3/2021 – SSP Group was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of SSP Group stock opened at $4.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. SSP Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.68. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.00.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 550 brands in approximately 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

