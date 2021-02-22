Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Sanmina (SANM)

Sanmina (NASDAQ: SANM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/17/2021 – Sanmina had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $46.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Sanmina was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/5/2021 – Sanmina was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Sanmina was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sanmina Corporation is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services. It focuses on engineering and fabricating complex components and also on providing complete end-to-end supply chain solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers. The Company’s services include product design and engineering, including initial development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction services and manufacturing design release; manufacturing of components, subassemblies and complete systems; final system assembly and test; direct order fulfillment and logistics services, and after-market product service and support. Sanmina Corporation, formerly known as Sanmina-SCI Corp., is based in San Jose, California. “

Sanmina stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.09. 12,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.85. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $35.61.

Get Sanmina Co alerts:

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sanmina by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Sanmina by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Sanmina by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 40,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.