Analysts Set Expectations for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AJRD)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note issued on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.08.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AJRD. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $52.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 0.49. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $57.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.