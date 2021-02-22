Analysts Set Expectations for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Bishop anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

AUB opened at $36.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.41. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.19. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.06 per share, with a total value of $96,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,058.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $227,070 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 578,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,068,000 after purchasing an additional 164,496 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

