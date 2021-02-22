Analysts Set Expectations for Dream Industrial REIT’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:DIR)

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dream Industrial REIT’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Dream Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of C$8.08 and a 12 month high of C$9.49.

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$61.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$60.77 million.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

About Dream Industrial REIT

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

