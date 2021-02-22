Analysts Set Expectations for Ford Motor’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ford Motor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the auto manufacturer will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.03. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on F. Argus upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.58 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.47. The stock has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of -289.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,086,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,832,077,000 after buying an additional 7,265,908 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,329,314 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,181,013,000 after buying an additional 450,002 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 43.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 49,433,248 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $329,225,000 after buying an additional 15,036,764 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,399,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $223,261,000 after buying an additional 3,958,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $203,287,000 after buying an additional 151,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.