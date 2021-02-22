Analysts Set Expectations for Temenos AG’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TMNSF)

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Temenos in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kratz forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.75 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Temenos’ FY2022 earnings at $4.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Get Temenos alerts:

Temenos stock opened at $121.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.26. Temenos has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $190.00.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.