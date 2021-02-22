Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Royal Mail (ROYMY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Royal Mail (OTCMKTS: ROYMY):

2/20/2021 – Royal Mail was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/19/2021 – Royal Mail was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Royal Mail had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/16/2021 – Royal Mail was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/16/2021 – Royal Mail had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

2/12/2021 – Royal Mail had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/12/2021 – Royal Mail had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/12/2021 – Royal Mail had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/4/2021 – Royal Mail was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/2/2021 – Royal Mail was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/27/2021 – Royal Mail was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Royal Mail was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Royal Mail plc is a provider of postal and delivery services. Its operating segment consists of UK Parcels, International and Letters, General Logistics Systems and Other. UKPIL segment collects and delivers parcels and letters predominantly. It provides collection and delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. GLS comprises European parcel business and is focused on the deferred parcels segment. Royal Mail plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. "

1/21/2021 – Royal Mail had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/20/2021 – Royal Mail was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/16/2021 – Royal Mail was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Royal Mail had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/5/2021 – Royal Mail was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

OTCMKTS ROYMY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.14. 22,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,632. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Royal Mail plc has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.89.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

