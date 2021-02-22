Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Saul Centers (BFS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Saul Centers (NYSE: BFS) recently:

2/10/2021 – Saul Centers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

2/9/2021 – Saul Centers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

2/4/2021 – Saul Centers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

2/3/2021 – Saul Centers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

Shares of NYSE:BFS opened at $35.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $819.70 million, a P/E ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.06. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Saul Centers by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Saul Centers by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Saul Centers by 6.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Saul Centers by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Saul Centers by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

