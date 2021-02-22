Analyzing Kid Brands (OTCMKTS:KIDBQ) and Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB)

Kid Brands (OTCMKTS:KIDBQ) and Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kid Brands and Conversion Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kid Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Conversion Labs 0 0 2 0 3.00

Conversion Labs has a consensus price target of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.55%. Given Conversion Labs’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Conversion Labs is more favorable than Kid Brands.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Conversion Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of Kid Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of Conversion Labs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kid Brands and Conversion Labs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kid Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Conversion Labs $12.47 million 54.65 -$3.14 million N/A N/A

Kid Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Conversion Labs.

Risk and Volatility

Kid Brands has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conversion Labs has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kid Brands and Conversion Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kid Brands N/A N/A N/A Conversion Labs -95.36% N/A -761.95%

Summary

Conversion Labs beats Kid Brands on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kid Brands

Kid Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, imports, markets, and distributes infant and juvenile consumer products. The company offers infant bedding and related nursery accessories and dÃ©cor, such as blankets, rugs, mobiles, nightlights, hampers, lamps, and wall art, as well as nursery appliances, diaper bags, and spa/bath products art under the Kids Line, Carter's, Disney, CoCaLo Baby, CoCaLo Couture, and CoCaLo Naturals brands. It also provides cribs, mattresses, and other nursery furniture under the BabiItalia, Europa Baby, Bonavita, Graco, and Serta brands; and developmental toys and feeding products, bath and baby care items, and baby gear with features that address the various stages of an infant's early years under the Sassy, Carter's, Disney, Garanimals, and Kokopax brands. In addition, the company markets a range of products under various licenses, including Carter's, Disney, Graco, and Serta. Kid Brands, Inc. sells its products through its own direct sales force, as well as through independent representatives and distributors to retail customers in the United States and internationally, including mass merchandisers, baby superstores, specialty stores, department stores, and boutiques. The company was formerly known as Russ Berrie and Company, Inc. and changed its name to Kid Brands, Inc. in September 2009. Kid Brands, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Rutherford, New Jersey. On June 18, 2014, Kid Brands, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey.

About Conversion Labs

Conversion Labs, Inc. operates as a direct response healthcare company that provides over the counter products and prescription medications to consumers worldwide. The company's products include Shapiro MD, a shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in-foamer for treating hair loss; iNR Wellness MD, a nutritional supplement for immune and gut support; RexMD for the treatment of cold sores, mental health, and various other medical conditions faced by men; SOSRx, a telemedicine brand that offers prescription medications and over-the-counter emergency preparation supplies for disaster situations, such as flu epidemics, bacterial outbreaks, bioterrorism and water supply failures, and others; and PDFSimpli, a PDF conversion software enables users to convert, edit, and sign PDF documents. It markets and sells its products through advertisements on Facebook, Google, Amazon, and other social media and e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as Immudyne, Inc. and changed its name to Conversion Labs, Inc. in June 2018. Conversion Labs, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

