Ann A. Adams Sells 2,460 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $261.33. 39,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $258.93. The company has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 841.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $47,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,263 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,084,755,000 after buying an additional 897,259 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,794,739,000 after acquiring an additional 867,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $325,084,000 after acquiring an additional 752,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 600,172.6% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 570,259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $135,499,000 after acquiring an additional 570,164 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.96.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

