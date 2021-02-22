AnRKey X ($ANRX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $420,792.00

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 22nd. AnRKey X has a market capitalization of $7.87 million and approximately $420,792.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AnRKey X token can now be bought for $0.0844 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, AnRKey X has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $273.38 or 0.00500428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00068114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00087957 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00060314 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $280.56 or 0.00513566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00073021 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00028340 BTC.

AnRKey X Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,237,478 tokens. AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io . AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com

Buying and Selling AnRKey X

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnRKey X directly using U.S. dollars.

