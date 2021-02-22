Antibe Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATBPD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.90

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATBPD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 42196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.57.

About Antibe Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATBPD)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

