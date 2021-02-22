Anyswap (ANY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $343,602.00

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded 289.2% higher against the US dollar. One Anyswap token can currently be bought for approximately $4.63 or 0.00008466 BTC on exchanges. Anyswap has a total market cap of $86.28 million and $343,602.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Anyswap alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $272.38 or 0.00498164 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00068072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00085944 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00060276 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $270.33 or 0.00494410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00071448 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00028259 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,637,970 tokens. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

Anyswap Token Trading

Anyswap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.