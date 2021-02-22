Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apartment Income REIT in a report released on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50).

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AIRC. Citigroup initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Shares of AIRC opened at $42.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apartment Income REIT has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $42.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

