Aperio Group LLC Acquires 4,367 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $9,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $157.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.42 and a 200-day moving average of $176.44. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.57 and a 1-year high of $213.94. The company has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 62.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 13,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,449,083.86. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 21,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.28, for a total transaction of $3,810,237.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,017 shares of company stock valued at $29,096,173. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.43.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

