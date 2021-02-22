Aperio Group LLC Acquires 5,378 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $10,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in O. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1,879.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 493,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,965,000 after acquiring an additional 468,352 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 164.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 487,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,587,000 after buying an additional 302,606 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,250,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,959,206,000 after buying an additional 244,870 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 195.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 367,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,305,000 after buying an additional 242,799 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1,672.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 233,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,500,000 after buying an additional 220,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on O. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:O opened at $61.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $84.92.

The firm also recently announced a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.2345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.