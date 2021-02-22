Aperio Group LLC Acquires 8,825 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $8,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 5,485 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $7,998,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 432,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,443,000 after purchasing an additional 156,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Stephens cut Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.39.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $292.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.55 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $253.83 and its 200-day moving average is $216.78. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.01 and a 1 year high of $308.00.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $1,002,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 607,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,779,405.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Yulun Wang sold 6,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $1,221,689.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,069 shares in the company, valued at $215,189.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,363 shares of company stock worth $61,174,903 over the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

