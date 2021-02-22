Aperio Group LLC Acquires 9,577 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $9,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 12.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $56.23 on Monday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $60.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

