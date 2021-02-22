Aperio Group LLC Boosts Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 772,662 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,323 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Huntington Bancshares worth $9,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,923 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 314.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 43,258 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 191,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 32,992 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 335.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,211 shares in the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.18.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.51. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

