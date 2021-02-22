Aperio Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Duke Realty worth $9,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Duke Realty by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 540,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 122,673 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Duke Realty by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 42,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Duke Realty by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 268,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after acquiring an additional 40,487 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Duke Realty by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,156,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

DRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.64.

NYSE DRE opened at $40.99 on Monday. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $43.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.67, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $248.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.83%.

In other Duke Realty news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $154,264.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,109.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

See Also: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.