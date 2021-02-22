Aperio Group LLC Buys 3,171 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 1.13% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $9,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 43.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,169 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter worth $3,170,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 11.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 527,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 52,543 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 69.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 66,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 713.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 131,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 115,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $35.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $969.38 million, a P/E ratio of 59.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $42.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.32.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $492.11 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 18th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.42%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

