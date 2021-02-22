Aperio Group LLC Buys 3,886 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.27% of Ryder System worth $9,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1,420.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Ryder System by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 2,286.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price target on Ryder System from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

R opened at $66.35 on Monday. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $70.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.76. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 1.98.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

