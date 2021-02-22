Aperio Group LLC Buys 4,374 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $9,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 315.2% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 145,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total transaction of $23,290,922.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,311,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,860,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LBRDA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.25.

Shares of LBRDA opened at $145.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.25. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $80.14 and a 1 year high of $162.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

