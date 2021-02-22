Aperio Group LLC Buys 946 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $9,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Equifax by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $322,316,000 after acquiring an additional 460,957 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Equifax by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,472,000 after acquiring an additional 346,879 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Equifax by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,976,000 after acquiring an additional 208,640 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,521,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $238,789,000 after acquiring an additional 174,585 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,493,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.22.

NYSE:EFX opened at $176.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.59. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.01 and a 12 month high of $196.47.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

