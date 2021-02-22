Aperio Group LLC Cuts Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 193,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 67,231 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Avangrid worth $8,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avangrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Avangrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Avangrid by 9.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Avangrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Avangrid by 20.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $45.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $57.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.11%.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

