Aperio Group LLC Cuts Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,339 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.10% of Everest Re Group worth $8,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the third quarter worth $79,119,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 57.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 676,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,631,000 after acquiring an additional 246,214 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,356,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $551,682,000 after acquiring an additional 128,957 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 160,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,471,000 after acquiring an additional 96,414 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 157.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 123,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,335,000 after acquiring an additional 75,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RE. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.55.

NYSE RE opened at $239.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $157.32 and a 1-year high of $290.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.27.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

