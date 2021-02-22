Aperio Group LLC Decreases Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,811 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Maximus worth $9,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMS. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Maximus by 1,428.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 240,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,473,000 after acquiring an additional 225,044 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 480.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 261,668 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,902,000 after buying an additional 216,563 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 151.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 324,114 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $22,047,000 after buying an additional 195,099 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 7,431.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after buying an additional 146,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,887 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,059,000 after buying an additional 113,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

MMS stock opened at $82.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.74. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.42 and a 12 month high of $84.73. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $848,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 5,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $400,520.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at $789,958.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,131. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

