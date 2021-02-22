Aperio Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,616 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,726 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Diamondback Energy worth $10,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 332.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,305,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,450 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 57.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,290,109 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,978,000 after purchasing an additional 832,808 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 92.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,027,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,959,000 after purchasing an additional 493,966 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 24,258.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 484,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $23,425,000 after purchasing an additional 482,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,042.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,385 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,343,000 after purchasing an additional 464,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northland Securities increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.52.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $65.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.04. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $81.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.