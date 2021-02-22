Aperio Group LLC Has $10.02 Million Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,638 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.16% of AutoNation worth $10,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 7,502.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,304 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,358,000 after purchasing an additional 390,731 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,399,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 956,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,646,000 after purchasing an additional 238,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 218,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 134,855 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AN. Truist raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 3,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $303,562.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 15,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $991,265.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,086.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,288 shares of company stock worth $10,994,559. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AN opened at $78.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.30 and its 200-day moving average is $63.72. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $82.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

