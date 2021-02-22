Aperio Group LLC Has $10.04 Million Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $10,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on J shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird cut Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.62.

NYSE:J opened at $112.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $116.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.06 and its 200 day moving average is $101.10.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $4,273,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,092,978.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $2,119,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,461 shares in the company, valued at $45,726,236.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,802 shares of company stock worth $7,977,002. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.