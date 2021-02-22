Aperio Group LLC Has $10.23 Million Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,790 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.17% of AerCap worth $10,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in AerCap by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 141,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 62,551 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in AerCap by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in AerCap by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 24,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in AerCap by 712.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 182,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 160,198 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 14.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AerCap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

AER opened at $45.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.50 and a beta of 2.42. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $62.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.