Aperio Group LLC Has $9.56 Million Stock Position in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,716 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Natura &Co worth $9,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTCO. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Natura &Co in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $619,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Natura &Co in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Natura &Co by 272.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 50,238 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Natura &Co by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in Natura &Co by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 231,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 115,144 shares in the last quarter. 4.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTCO stock opened at $19.41 on Monday. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 215.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average is $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care.

