Aperio Group LLC Increases Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.07% of Avery Dennison worth $9,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $184.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

NYSE AVY opened at $175.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.62. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $76.96 and a 1 year high of $179.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.